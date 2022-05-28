With the water back — thanks to the completion of the Boone Dam repair project — Sonny’s Marina is bringing in new businesses to breathe new life into the area.
Forget everything you think you may know about Sonny’s Marina. With the return of the lake comes new management, updated facilities and new businesses.
After the owners of Sportsman’s Marina in Abingdon bought Sonny’s, they brought in two new businesses: Performance Water Sports and Krazy Chicken International.
Performance Water Sports is on location to provide motorboat sales, service and parts. Their fully certified mechanics specialize in ski and wake boats as well as high-end motorboats. They also offer wakeboards, surfboards, life jackets and dock accessories.
When it comes to food when you’re out on the lake, there’s nothing better than a fully loaded burger or chorizo taco with boardwalk fries from Krazy Chicken International. Owner Alice Cupp and her husband work hard to make sure that the restaurant has something for everyone.
Quality ingredients are a must at Krazy Chicken and everything is made with all-natural produce and meats that are carefully inspected by Cupp and her kitchen staff. The menu includes keto, gluten-free and vegan options that offer a taste of different cultures.
Cupp said the biggest sellers at the marina are the half-pound Angus Cheeseburger and the Chicken Chorizo Tacos. Cupp brings a taste of her Maryland hometown to the restaurant by using Old Bay seasoning on both the wings and fries that they serve.
Other notable menu items include the Chilean Hot Dog and two items that are not available at the Kingsport location: the Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Salad and the Pork Belly Bites. Fried plantains and Coconut Chicken Curry will bring a summery Jamaican feel to your meal.
While the bar serves imported beers on tap, the restaurant’s focus is on good food and a family friendly environment.
“We want to make sure families feel comfortable bringing their kids here,” said Cupp.
Krazy Chicken at Sonny’s Marina provides open-air seating, friendly staff and live music throughout the summer.
The Krazy Chicken will be open at the marina this weekend from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday.
Over the summer, Sonny’s is planning to have gas pumps installed next to the Krazy Chicken so boaters can have a convenient place to refuel. Additionally, once these pumps are installed and the docks are clear, boaters will be able to pull up and dock outside of the Krazy Chicken, order their food from their phones using the restaurant’s QR code and have servers bring it directly to their boat.
The website for Sonny’s Marina is thesonnysmarina.com.