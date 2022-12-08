Members of the Jonesborough Kiwanis Club presented Jonesborough Police Maj. Jamie Aistrop with a $5,800 donation to the town's shop with a cop program. Pictured with Aistrop are Kiwanis member Don Knight (left) and Secretary Treasurer Glenn Walker.
The Jonesborough Kiwanis Club on Thursday presented the Jonesborough Police Department with a $5,800 donation toward its "Shop with a Cop" program — its largest ever donation to the program.
Jonesborough's Shop with a Cop program has been around since 2009, and pairs first responders with local children who are given money to go Christmas shopping. Shop with a Cop will be on Dec. 20, and officers are expecting to take close to 90 children, plus their siblings, to a local Walmart to shop.
Additionally, older kids will be given an opportunity to go shopping at the Mall at Johnson City as part of the program. Kiwanis member and former president Don Knight said the first year Kiwanis raised funds for Shop with a Cop they raised $1,000. This year's donation is 15% more than last year's.
"All of this is what we do with Kiwanis," said Knight. "We serve the children of the world, and that's all we do is take care of the kids in this county and wherever we can help children out — that's our mission in life."
Jonesborough Police Maj. Jamie Aistrop said they generally spend about $250 on each child.
"To get a donation of this size from the Kiwanis of Jonesborough ... I'm not that quick with math, but I know that it's going to help out a whole lot of kids."
Aistrop said they were worried about fundraising this year because of inflation but knew that Kiwanis would come through with some help.
"We just didn't know that it would be to this extent," Aistrop said. "We're super grateful that they were able to bless the kids in Washington County with a donation that size."
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.