Kiwanis Check Presentation

Members of the Jonesborough Kiwanis Club presented Jonesborough Police Maj. Jamie Aistrop with a $5,800 donation to the town's shop with a cop program. Pictured with Aistrop are Kiwanis member Don Knight (left) and Secretary Treasurer Glenn Walker. 

The Jonesborough Kiwanis Club on Thursday presented the Jonesborough Police Department with a $5,800 donation toward its "Shop with a Cop" program — its largest ever donation to the program. 

Jonesborough's Shop with a Cop program has been around since 2009, and pairs first responders with local children who are given money to go Christmas shopping. Shop with a Cop will be on Dec. 20, and officers are expecting to take close to 90 children, plus their siblings, to a local Walmart to shop. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you