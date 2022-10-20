This truckload of stainless steel pipe was donated to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton to provide training materials for its welding programs. The donation was made by Industrial Reliability and Repair of Kingsport.
ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen.
Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality control welding inspector for Industrial Reliability and Repair of Kingsport. The company does industrial and commercial construction and maintenance according to TCAT welding instructor Dale Hicks. The company employs pipe welders, structural welders, millwrights and pipe fitters. These are all skilled trades taught at TCAT Elizabethton.
Industrial Reliability and Repair recently donated several thousand pounds of stainless steel pipe to the TCAT Elizabethton welding program, providing a valuable training resource for the students.
David Hicks, president of TCAT Elizabethton, said “we appreciate the continued relationships with local businesses and industry in the Northeast Tennessee region. Industrial Reliability of Kingsport’s generosity is another example of the positive partnerships we enjoy with industries in our area, and we will fully utilize their donation toward training our work force.”