TCAT Elizabethton

This truckload of stainless steel pipe was donated to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton to provide training materials for its welding programs. The donation was made by Industrial Reliability and Repair of Kingsport.

 TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen.

Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality control welding inspector for Industrial Reliability and Repair of Kingsport. The company does industrial and commercial construction and maintenance according to TCAT welding instructor Dale Hicks. The company employs pipe welders, structural welders, millwrights and pipe fitters. These are all skilled trades taught at TCAT Elizabethton.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you