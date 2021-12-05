KINGSPORT — Tickets are on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s inaugural Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash.
The event will take place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
The bash is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia.
The price to attend is $75 per person. Each ticket includes entertainment, breakfast bar and champagne toast.
Tickets can be bought in person at the Kingsport Chamber, 400 Clinchfield St. or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director, via email at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at (423) 392-8805.
Tickets can also be bought online at KingsportChamber.org.
Tables are also available to reserve. The cost for a table of six is $500 and a table of 10 is $800.
“We are so excited to bring this event to Kingsport and to our region,” Hernandez said. “Come dressed in your favorite decade attire and dance the night away to bring in 2022!”
Due to concerns about COVID-19, precautions are being taken to ensure an environment that is as safe as possible.
Social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will also be available for use.
“We have another fun and entertaining night planned with an impressive live band, breakfast bar and champagne toast,” Hernandez added. “We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
Associate sponsors include Advanced Call Centers Technology, Foundations Integrated Medical and Sports Health, The Body Shop and Town Park Lofts.
Media sponsors include Kingsport Times News and 98.5 WTFM.
The venue sponsor is the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
Table sponsors include Asbury Place, Brown Edwards & Company, Chantz Scott Kia, Cloud Wise Academy, D.R. Horton, Douthat Insurance, East Tennessee Eye Care, Elite Manufacturing, Fastsigns, Fish Window Cleaning, Foundations Title & Escrow, Frontier Health, Intellithought, King City Distillery, Office Depot, Partner Industrial, Push the Pixels, Regional Eye Center, Re/Max Cavaliers, RHA Health Services, Rowan Tree Care, Stapleton Law, Sugar High, TCI Group, Thompson & Litton, Union Home Mortgage, Wheelhouse Print & Design, Willow Creek Consign & Design.