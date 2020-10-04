Monday is the last day to register in Tennessee to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Residents can register in person at their county Election Commission offices by 5 p.m. Voter registration forms submitted by mail must also be postmarked by Oct. 5.
“We will get them into the system and get their voter registration cards in the mail to them as quickly as possible,” Leslie Lacy, a deputy in the Washington County Election Commission, said.
You do not need a voter registration card in hand to vote, but you will need to show a valid form of photo identification when you go to the polls. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID and a Tennessee gun carry permit.
College student IDs are not accepted.
Complete voter registration information is available on the Washington County Election Commission website at wcecoffice.com, or at the state’s Secretary of State’s election site at govotetn.gov. Election officials say it is important for residents to properly date and sign their voter registration forms before returning them by mail.
Tennesseans can register to vote online by going to ovr.govote.tn.gov.
You must have a Tennessee driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security identification card in order to submit this application online. If you do not have one of these two forms of ID, you will be able to print the voter registration form from this site and submit it by mail.
To vote in Tennessee, you must be 18 years old, a resident of the state and a U.S. citizen.
The early voting period in Tennessee for the November presidential election begins on Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 29. Washington County will conduct early voting weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon at its three locations.
Early voting sites are:
- The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough.
- The Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray.
- The former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
Voters also have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee by mail-in ballot. Lacy said voters shouldn’t wait “until the last minute” to either request an application for a mail-in ballot, or to return those completed ballots by mail to their local election offices. Tennesseans may request an absentee ballot at their county Election Commission office.
Washington County residents should call the county’s Election Commission office at 753-1688.
Once the voter receives his or her ballot, Lacy said they should fill it out as quickly as they can and place it in the mail with the proper postage.
The county Election Commission was notified by the U.S. Postal Service last week that even if voters drop off those mail-in ballots at the Jonesborough Post Office, they still must go to the Knoxville postal facility for sorting before being delivered to local election officials.
Even so, Lacy said “absentee ballots seem to be coming in fairly quickly.”
She said if voters take their absentee ballots to the Jonesborough Post Office before 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, they will be collected by the county Election Commission to be counted.