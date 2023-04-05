A local group is looking for volunteers to help make Unicoi County just a little more beautiful.
Keeping the Valley Beautiful, a Unicoi County group affiliated with Keep Tennessee Beautiful, has two cleanups planned for the county.
On April 15, KTVB and Blue Ridge Paddling will host a litter cleanup along the lower part of the Nolichucky River.
“Blue Ridge Paddling were actually the folks that came to us and said, ‘Hey, we’re interested in doing this,’” Karen Dunlap, a member of KTVB, said. "'Do you want to team up?’ And we said, ‘Yes, absolutely.'”
Dunlap said the groups are looking at around four different spots along the river to clean.
On April 22, in honor of Earth Day, the group will be hosting a cleanup along the Erwin Linear Trail.
“This is a regular trail that everybody uses, and it’s one that gets cleaned up regularly, also,” Dunlap said. “Every year we go we pull out several hundred pounds of trash even though we’re not the only group that cleans it, which is interesting.”
For both cleanups, Dunlap said volunteers of all ages are welcome and things like grabbers, bags, gloves and water will be handed out. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and dress comfortably for the weather.
Those interested in helping clean the lower Nolichucky River on April 15 should arrive at Blue Ridge Paddling at around 8:45. Those interested in helping clean the Linear Trail on April 22 should meet at the trail at around 9:30 a.m.
