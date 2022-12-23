The Keep Carter County Beautiful Board wishes to express our profound gratitude to the volunteers and organizations that supported us in 2022. Your hard work in support of our mission to make Carter County a better place to work and live was invaluable. We thank the Carter County Mayor & Commissioners, City of Elizabethton Mayor, City Council, and the men and women in the Elizabethton Departments of Streets & Sanitation, Parks & Recreation, and the Carter County landfill. We extend our thanks to local partners and the media for bringing awareness of our efforts to improve our community. We also thank the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, and Keep America Beautiful who
provide resources and assistance in the furtherance of our mission.
We had remarkable success in 2022 and look forward to continued success in the coming year. Our organization continues to grow and contribute to the success of our surrounding communities. The actions of our volunteers and partners are providing a positive
impact on Northeastern Tennessee and displays a sincere dedication to improving our region. We are thankful to our Tennessee lawmakers who, in 2022, passed new littering fines and penalties. Littering fines are now a minimum of $500, with the possibility of additional community service. The new fines and community service minimums should help the county government support organizations that work to improve our community. The funding that community organizations desperately need can now come directly from the offenders rather
than a tax on residents. Each year end is a new beginning. It provides us with the opportunity to improve our community and rejuvenate our spirit of commitment. In 2023, we will continue working with our community leaders, residents, and partners who share our passion for keeping our community beautiful. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to recycle, reuse, clean up, educate, and beautify our communities. Our efforts are continuous, and we have great hope and expectations for 2023. We hope that you will join us in the endeavor. Please visit our website, www.keepcartercountybeautiful.org often for opportunities to join in our
efforts. We wish you, your family, friends and our community, a blessed holiday season. May your Christmas and New Year be filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Thank you once again