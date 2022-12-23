Keep Carter County Beautiful

Keep Carter County Beautiful volunteers cleaning up the Milligan Highway during the Tennessee Department of Transportation's statewide "No Trash November" campaign.

 KCCB

The Keep Carter County Beautiful Board wishes to express our profound gratitude to the volunteers and organizations that supported us in 2022. Your hard work in support of our mission to make Carter County a better place to work and live was invaluable. We thank the Carter County Mayor & Commissioners, City of Elizabethton Mayor, City Council, and the men and women in the Elizabethton Departments of Streets & Sanitation, Parks & Recreation, and the Carter County landfill. We extend our thanks to local partners and the media for bringing awareness of our efforts to improve our community. We also thank the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, and Keep America Beautiful who

provide resources and assistance in the furtherance of our mission.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video