ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful is looking for volunteers on Saturday for the Tweetsie Trail Great American Cleanup for Earth Day.
Keep Carter County Beautiful, in partnership with Keep America Beautiful is sponsoring this event as part of the 2022 Great American Cleanup for Earth Day.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The litter cleanup will be conducted along the Tweetsie Trail in Elizabethton. The group will meet at the Lions Field parking lot off West Elk Avenue and West G Street, at the recycling center.
Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide safety vests, trash bags and grabbers. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and water. Gloves will be available for volunteers who do not have them.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed for this event.