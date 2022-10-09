ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m.
The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and commercial vehicles travel this route. Keep Carter County Beautiful said that along with the large volume of traffic comes a large amount of trash, and the first impression many visitors get of Carter County is the litter along Highway 321.
Keep Carter County Beautiful said it is seeking volunteers to help with the cleanup of the stretch of the highway “and show all our residents and visitors what a beautiful place Carter County is. We encourage all our Johnson City friends to join us in this cleanup.”
The group will meet at the Tweetsie Trail parking lot at Lions Field on Highway 321 in Elizabethton. The group is hoping for 18 volunteers, so that the entire 3-mile stretch of the highway can be cleaned up. Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and bring water and work gloves. Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide safety vests, trash bags, and trash grabbers, and also bottled water and gloves for those without them.
This is a Tennessee Department of Transportation event, and KCCB will follow TDOT rules and regulations. Volunteers should review the TDOT safety video at the bottom of the “events” page at www.kccbtn.org/events. Volunteers should also register for the event on the webpage.