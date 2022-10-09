Keep Carter County Beautiful
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m.

The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and commercial vehicles travel this route. Keep Carter County Beautiful said that along with the large volume of traffic comes a large amount of trash, and the first impression many visitors get of Carter County is the litter along Highway 321.

