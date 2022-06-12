ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful has scheduled the Summer Highway 321 Cleanup for Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carter County’s premiere anti-litter organization will be working to clean up the main entrance into Carter County from the west, and is seeking volunteers to help with the effort. The leaders of Keep Carter County Beautiful said their hope is to make the drive a more beautiful and enjoyable one.
The volunteers will meet at the Tweetsie Trail parking lot at the Lions Field Recyling Center at 10 a.m. The group will be removing roadside litter from both shoulders and the median of Highway 321. The leaders suggest that it may be a warm day, so dress appropriately and bring water.
“If we have enough volunteers, we will ferry some to the Washington County line to work back toward Elizabethton, while others work from Elizabethton toward Johnson City. We will provide grabbers, safety vests and trash bags. We can also provide gloves and water for those who do not have them,” the leaders said.
Volunteers should register for the event at the organization’s website: www.kccbtn.org/events. Volunteers are also asked to review the safety video by the Tennessee Department of Transportation that is also found on the website. Also on the website is a map showing the location of the Tweetsie Trail parking area at the Lions Field Recycling Center.