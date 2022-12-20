ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.
Keep Knoxville Beautiful was cited for collecting 12,860 pounds of litter. Keep Carter County Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post were recognized for their Adopt-A-Highway collections of more than 1,000 pounds of litter. In all, TDOT reported that across the state 1,316 volunteers participated in 95 cleanups, collecting 2,246 bags of litter, weighing 48,538 pounds.
“Our No Trash November partners are passionate about keeping their communities safe, clean and beautiful and we are thrilled with their continued support for this campaign. We encourage all Tennesseans to keep up the momentum by taking personal responsibility for the litter in their own neighborhoods and by participating in local cleanups or the Adopt-A-Highway program.”
No Trash November kicked off with cleanups at Tennessee State University, AutoZone Park with 901 FC, Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates, dozens of Adopt-A-Highway groups and neighborhood groups across the state followed with their own community cleanups.