Keep Carter County Beautiful

Keep Carter County Beautiful volunteers at the No Trash November event.

 KCCB

ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful was cited for collecting 12,860 pounds of litter. Keep Carter County Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post were recognized for their Adopt-A-Highway collections of more than 1,000 pounds of litter. In all, TDOT reported that across the state 1,316 volunteers participated in 95 cleanups, collecting 2,246 bags of litter, weighing 48,538 pounds.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

