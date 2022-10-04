Keep Carter County Beautiful
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes.

The organization said these concerned citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always said it did not know the answer, but recommended the concerned citizens should contact their representative in the Tennessee General Assembly and let them know your thoughts.

