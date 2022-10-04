ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes.
The organization said these concerned citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always said it did not know the answer, but recommended the concerned citizens should contact their representative in the Tennessee General Assembly and let them know your thoughts.
The organization has always told the citizens that the fines just did not seem to provide a deterrent or adequately reflect the damage done to the community. “In fact, at $50, Tennessee had one of the lowest fines for littering in the United States.”
Now, the organization said “it looks like your calls have been answered. On July 1, changes to the littering dumping laws went into effect. One of the changes in the law was to increase the minimum fines for littering. That cigarette butt, fast food trash, beverage container thrown onto the ground will now cost the offender $500. Hopefully, these stricter fines will make the offenders think twice.”
Keep Carter County Beautiful supporters said that was not the only good news in the law. “The reward for providing information to law enforcement that leads to the apprehension and conviction for littering will remain at $50 and $250. A $500 fine for the offender and $50 in my pocket, count me it. The law will also allow the judge to sentence the offender to community service cleaning up litter and/or working at a recycle center (something Carter County desperately needs). Hopefull, the good citizens of our county will now start demanding accountability for the damage done to our beautiful environment.”
The law is TCA 39.14.501 through 511. Some of the main changes in the law were highlighted by Keep Carter County Beautiful:
• Whenever litter is dropped or thrown from a motor vehicle, the driver can be held responsible;
• Whenever trash is discovered containing a name or address, that person can be held responsible for the littering;
• Mitigated criminal littering is littering in an amount of 5 pounds or less and is now a $500 fine. A person convicted of mitigated criminal littering can also receive community service consisting of 40 hours of trash removal and/or 8 hours work at a recycling center. Any person who reports information to a law enforcement officer that leads to the apprehension and conviction of a person for mitigated criminal littering shall receive a $50 reward;
• Criminal littering is an amount between 5 pounds and 10 pounds and is a $500 fine. A person convicted of criminal littering can also receive community service consisting of 80 fours of trash removal and/or 8 hours work at a recycling center;
• Aggravated criminal littering is littering in an amount greater than 10 pounds and two or more tires. This is a Class E felony, with fines of $2,500 to $4,000. This offense now specifically includes tires. A person convicted of aggravated criminal littering can also receive a sentence of 160 hours of trash removal and or 8 hours work at a recycling center. Any person who reports information to a law enforcement officer that leads to the apprehension and conviction of a person for aggravated criminal littering shall receive a $250 reward;
• Anyone not covering a load with a tarp is subject to a fine of $500. This offense includes pickup trucks, with a differentiation between business and personal use;
• Fines are to be deposited in the county’s general fund and are to be designated for county operating costs, with preference given to litter prevention programs, such as Keep America Beautiful.