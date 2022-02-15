BUTLER — Keep Carter County Beautiful will once again be teaming up with the Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for a Watauga Lake cleanup.
This year’s event will once again be part of the four-part Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. The series includes four cleanups held throughout February, ranging from Watauga Lake and South Holston Lake in the northeast all the way to the southeast corner of the state at the Ocoee River.
The Watauga Lake cleanup will take place on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp off Moody Road. To register for the event, go to https://www.keeptnriverbeautiful.org/watauga.
All parking fees at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp have been waived for the cleanup. The Carter County Landfill will donate dumpster service for the event. Participants are asked to bring water boots if you have them. Other items to bring include a mask, bottled water, closed-toed shoes, pants, and sunblock.
The cleanup will involve a ride in a 25-foot work boat to clean shorelines along the lake.
Two of the cleanups have already been held. Those were at Tellico Lake on Feb. 12 and Parkersville Lake on Feb. 13. After Watauga Lake, the final cleanup of the series will be held on South Holston Lake on Feb. 27.