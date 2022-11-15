The Keebler Annexation, poised to be the largest residential development Gray has seen in decades, passed its first hurdle with the Johnson City Commission on Tuesday.
Commissioners assigned a newly established zoning district to 115 acres of the 135-acre property and approved a preliminary resolution calling for a public hearing on the proposed annexation and plan of services for the proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive.
The proposed annexation and zoning assignment must still be approved on two more readings. It’s tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the commission’s next two meetings on Dec. 1 and 15, with the public hearing and final vote occurring on the 15th. It’s possible, however, that a public hearing and final approval may not happen until next year.
City Manager Cathy Ball said they’re hoping to have a work session with commissioners to answer any questions they might have before they take final action. It’s likely a decision on whether to delay the public hearing until January will come at the Dec. 1 meeting.
If they’re able to find a time for a work session then it’s likely the public hearing and final vote will remain on Dec. 15, but if not they may push it to its next meeting on Jan. 5.
“We’re going to move this forward very carefully, and I appreciate (the developer and the public) working with us on this,” Ball said.
Developer Daniel Karst told the city’s regional planning commission last week it could be seven years before the development is fully completed, but said they’d probably begin working on the site sometime next year if the City Commission green-lights the annexation. Karst said the single-family homes would likely be around 1,600-3,000 square feet and cost around $300,000. There are 133 townhomes included in the development as well.
If the city declines to annex the property and provide sewer service, county zoning ordinances limit any home built without sewer service to a half-acre sized lot — essentially dooming the development, at least as presented. Under the current proposal in front of the commission, lot sizes are about 7,800 square feet for the 361 single-family homes included in the development, far short of the 21,780 square feet in a half-acre lot.
City staff assured the commission on Tuesday that the development would be done in phases, as the city’s sewer system cannot accomodate the entirety of the project all at once. Staff also told commissioners that a traffic signal would be required, and gave them an idea of what traffic improvements in the area might look like in the future.
“When you look at the master plan for the whole area, the first things you’ll start seeing are signals because we’re running 12,000 or so vehicles a day in this area,” Public Works Director Phil Pindzola told the commission. “And then you’ll start seeing intersection improvements, and then you’ll ultimately see (expansion) of (State Route) 75 up Suncrest. That will be the sequence that we’ll be operating under.”
Pindzola said expansion of the highway, which would theoretically expand to five lanes, is something that would take years to begin and complete.
Commissioners spent a half-hour questioning city staff about the project before ultimately voting to move it forward. Though each commissioner present voted yes, they stressed the importance of staying on top of growth so as to not let it get out of hand.
“This is a big deal,” said Commissioner John Hunter. “It’s a big project and has a lot of implications that we take very seriously — there’s no question about it.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.