Johnson City Hall

The Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building is located at 601 East Market Street. 

 Johnson City Press

The Keebler Annexation, poised to be the largest residential development Gray has seen in decades, passed its first hurdle with the Johnson City Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners assigned a newly established zoning district to 115 acres of the 135-acre property and approved a preliminary resolution calling for a public hearing on the proposed annexation and plan of services for the proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you