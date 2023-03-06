Keep Carter County Beautiful
KCCB

ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful will do its spring cleaning on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the members and volunteers once again clean the litter from its adopted highway, the Milligan Highway.

The organization is asking everyone to bring family and friends to enjoy a morning outdoors. They will be removing trash from the shoulder of the Milligan Highway from its intersection with U.S. Highway 321 near the Elizabethton Golf Course westward to the intersection with Okolona Road. If the group can get enough volunteers, they will go past Okolona and cleanup some trash that has accumulated.

