ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful will do its spring cleaning on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the members and volunteers once again clean the litter from its adopted highway, the Milligan Highway.
The organization is asking everyone to bring family and friends to enjoy a morning outdoors. They will be removing trash from the shoulder of the Milligan Highway from its intersection with U.S. Highway 321 near the Elizabethton Golf Course westward to the intersection with Okolona Road. If the group can get enough volunteers, they will go past Okolona and cleanup some trash that has accumulated.
KCCB will provide trash bags, trash grabbers, and safety vests. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and water, although both will provided to those who don’t have them.
At the start, everyone will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot and break into three or four groups, depending on the number of volunteers who show up. The organization will transport volunteers to spots along the Milligan Highway.
This is a Tennessee Department of Transportation event and the organization will adhere to the state’s safety requirements. Volunteers are asked to visit the KCCB website at www.kcctn.org/events and view the TDOT safety video at the bottom of the page. All volunteers will be required to sign a TDOT waiver.