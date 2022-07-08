ELIZABETHTON — It was a big job, so the the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization will be going back to Blevins Road for an additional cleanup on Saturday, July 16.
Blevins Road is a scenic road along the Watauga River on the western end of Elizabethton. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has placed a boat ramp at one point along the road that attracts a lot of fisherman and others who love the river.
Litter can be found along the road, and the river has washed litter and other items downstream. Keep Carter County Beautiful has already collected a lot of the litter, but there is still a need for another cleanup.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help with the effort. Volunteers will meet at the Blevins Road boat ramp at 10 p.m. on July 16. Trash will be picked up along both sides of Blevins Road from the boat ramp parking lot to the Elizabethton Highway, approximately a half-mile area.
Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately and bring gloves and water. Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide trash bags, grabbers, and safety vests. Gloves and water will be provided to those that need them.
Volunteers are asked to register for the cleanup by going to the KCCB website at https://kccbtn.org/events/ and clicking the button label "Register for Blevins Road Cleanup." Provide your name, email address and the event name (Blevins Road) for which you are volunteering.