ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County School Department report that a juvenile was stabbed outside Unaka High School on Friday evening.
A juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the upper leg and was transported to a local hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad, according to Abby Frye, public information officer for the sheriff’s department. Frye said sheriff’s department investigators took a juvenile into custody.
According to the sheriff's department, "some juveniles were involved in an altercation outside the school and during the fight one juvenile stabbed another juvenile. A CCSO deputy was on scene at the game and summoned additional officers and investigators to respond to the incident."
Frye said the 911 call on the stabbing was made at 6:18 p.m. There were basketball games in progress at the school at the time. The 911 call said the victim would be in the bleachers of the football stadium. A sheriff’s department deputy was on the scene at the high school at the time of the incident.
Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter posted a statement on the school system Facebook page about the incident. “There was an apparent issue involving juveniles in the area of Unaka High School this afternoon. The issue is under investigation by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Safety is and will always be of utmost importance to Carter County Schools.”
“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and charges are pending,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said.