Unaka High School
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County School Department report that a juvenile was stabbed outside Unaka High School on Friday evening.

A juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the upper leg and was transported to a local hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad, according to Abby Frye, public information officer for the sheriff’s department. Frye said sheriff’s department investigators took a juvenile into custody.

