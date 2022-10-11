featured Just in time for Halloween Oct 11, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jones Chiropractic Clinic has a new mascot just in time for this month’s spooky season.The 12-foot skeleton watches over the street from atop the clinic at 801 E. Watauga Ave. Folks at the clinic say they joke about a name change to "Thoracic Park.”They plan to keep him up on the roof through the end of the year.Jones Chiropractic Clinic recently remodeled the exterior of the office with a new roof, windows, painted brick and stone accents. And they will be updating signage soon. Contributed Pictured with the clinic's new mascot is Dr. J. Brion Jones, Tyler Jones, and Wayde Stuwe. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jones Chiropractic Clinic has a new mascot just in time for this month’s spooky season.The 12-foot skeleton watches over the street from atop the clinic at 801 E. Watauga Ave. Folks at the clinic say they joke about a name change to "Thoracic Park.”They plan to keep him up on the roof through the end of the year.Jones Chiropractic Clinic recently remodeled the exterior of the office with a new roof, windows, painted brick and stone accents. And they will be updating signage soon.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jones Chiropractic Clinic Clinic Hospital Building Industry Roof Exterior Skeleton Accent Mascot Recommended for you ON AIR