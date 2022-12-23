Replacing what used to be the Epicurean and then Cafe Pacific, Juniper owners/chefs Celia and Mattie McGhee consider their restaurant the newest upscale casual dining spot in Johnson City.
Located at 1033 W. Oakland Ave, Juniper has its freshly remodeled walls lined with photos of the building’s past. The photos were given to the McGhees by the daughter of the original home owners, according to Mattie, and they now serve as a reminder of the building’s rich history.
Juniper sits next to the old Bashor-Denny Mill, and the restaurant itself used to be the family home. However, now the space has been transformed into a modern restaurant, complete with a sunroom, fireplace and bar that focuses on specialty cocktails.
Mattie, Celia and their partner Romeo Tivoli are all owners of Juniper, and each of them work in the kitchen as well. Mattie is the executive chef while Celia is the pastry chef, and Tivoli is the chef de cuisine. Sam Lewis, Celia’s father, is also an owner of the business and their resident food taster.
Celia is a Johnson City native and originally found her love for food in Science Hill High School’s culinary program. She later went on to culinary school and pastry school before meeting both Mattie and Tivoli while working at the Greenbriar in West Virginia. Mattie began his culinary career over 20 years ago as a cook, and he eventually went to the Culinary Institute of America.
Tivoli also attended culinary school and has since worked at several notable restaurants.
The restaurant is named after Mattie and Celia’s daughter. Juniper is five, and they also have a three year old named Asa.
As far as food goes, Juniper serves a selection of traditional modern American dishes, many of which contain seasonal ingredients locally sourced from the surrounding area.
“We source regional and local things. It’s not everything, but we do a lot. We try to stay in the realm of supporting, you know, farmers and local cattle ranches that do really fun things,” said Mattie. “Our food is super approachable. Our food is gonna be seasonal. We make pretty much everything in house from our bread to our pasta.”
Dishes range from high end, expensive meat to fried chicken and pasta, and reviews have raved about the larger than expected portion sizes, according to Mattie. The menu also includes a section fit for children 12 and under.
“So we have something for everyone here,” said Mattie. “We do have an ala carte section, that is meats that are just grilled and cauliflower just grilled over hardwood. So that’s kind of unique and it comes with a few accompaniments, but you can kind of choose your kind of style of how you want to eat here.”
Juniper has been open since Sept. 13, and the restaurant has stayed busy, even selling out in the first week. Mattie and Celia recommend reservations if you plan to enjoy a meal at their restaurant, but walk-ins are always welcome.
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit https://www.juniperjc.com.
