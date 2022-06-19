Juneteenth is not only a day to celebrate black excellence, but it is also a day to consider the work that still needs to be done as we continue to move forward together.
On Friday, ETSU hosted its Juneteenth celebration in the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center. The event highlighted black excellence by featuring ETSU faculty, students and alumni who have each accomplished great things in their fields.
ETSU alumni Kasper Glasper and Brett Blue performed interpretive dances of songs that spoke to the African American experience. Current student Styles Davis performed an original spoken word poem and Dr. Christel Young, who is an instructor in the ETSU Department of Computing and the co-president of the ETSU Black Faculty and Staff Association, shared some of the history of Juneteenth as well as the continuing importance of the day.
June 19th became a federal holiday just last year, but the celebration of the day has occurred since 1865, when the last known enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, heard the news of the Emancipation Proclamation.
It has been celebrated as a state holiday in Texas since 1866, and many states have followed suit over the years.
The bittersweetness of Juneteenth lies in the fact that although members of the African Diaspora were announced to be free in 1863, there has been a continuing history of African Americans struggling to gain civil rights and basic respect ever since.
According to Young, “It is important… that we celebrate and cherish those who may not look like us and understand that they too are deserving of respect… and a space to belong.”
Today, Juneteenth has two sides to it: on one hand it is meant to celebrate the progress that has been made for African Americans, and on the other it is a reminder that there is still so much work to be done before everyone can be considered truly free and equal.
“It’s important to celebrate freedom, absolutely,” she said. “But it’s also important to reevaluate and renew our commitment to the work that still has to be done.”
The best way to observe Juneteenth is to not only celebrate the black excellence in our communities and to lift up our African American friends and neighbors, but to become involved in the movement toward equity and inclusion in America.
“We’re still in very challenging times,” said Young.
Young shared that she herself is only two generations removed from ancestors who were enslaved and working on plantations.
Oftentimes it is easy to forget how recent this part of America’s past is and how far there is still to go.
“For me, celebration without doing work and continuing to make progress forward means nothing,” said Young.
“We have to continue to unite and be together in order to move forward.”
According to Young, ways to keep doing the work include being active and educated when it comes to voting in local and national elections, protecting voting rights, and being involved in our local communities.
Other topics to continue to become more educated on include anti-racism, social justice, and cultural diversity.
“That’s one of the only ways that things are going to change,” she said. “We have to be brave and step into those spaces that might be challenging.”
Young said that for her, Juneteenth is really “A charge and time to remember the importance of the work that has to continue to be done. It’s a time to challenge others and call forth the willingness to support each other in these difficult spaces and difficult times.”
There are still several Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the Tri-Cities area this weekend, including the yearly celebration in Greeneville and a multitude of virtual events.
Juneteenth is a day for unity and progress, but as the festivities go on, remember to stop and think about where our country is and how far it still has to go.