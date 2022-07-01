This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi.
Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the Covered Bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
For more information on July 4th celebrations in Elizabethton, visit bit.ly/3udK560.
Erwin will be hosting its annual WelcomeHome Veterans Parade on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. There will be a free breakfast for veterans at the Town Hall at 9 a.m. There will also be a veterans cookout after the parade at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Then, the downtown splash dance will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Love and Main St. There will be free snow cones provided during that time.
Johnson City’s 35th annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration returns to the Freedom Hall Civic Center on Sunday, with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include food services, arts and crafts booths, children’s games and live music. Johnson City will also host the Tree Streets Parade on July 4th at Veterans Park from 10-11 a.m. This is the park’s 100th year commemorating WWI veterans.
Jonesborough will be celebrating the holiday with its annual Jonesborough Days Festival. The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday on Main Street, right outside the Washington County Courthouse. Festivities will include the Little Miss Jonesborough Days pageant on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., a Moon Pie-eating contest, live music and more.
For more information on the Jonesborough Days Festival, visit bit.ly/3Ic31bd.
Unicoi will also be celebrating Independence Day with its Freedom Fest at Unicoi Elementary School on Monday from 5-10 p.m. Food vendors will open at 5 p.m., and Ballad Health fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. The band Gents and Liars will perform before the fireworks show.
To see other July 4th activities taking place this weekend, visit bit.ly/3y6lami.