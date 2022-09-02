Although Judy Murray grew up in New York City, she has devoted a lifetime to preserving one of the most beautiful and diverse spots in the Southern United States: the Roan Highlands. In accomplishing this goal, Murray has helped make it possible for many others to join in her work.
On July 25, Murray was presented with the Robert Sparks Walker Lifetime Achievement Award for Environmental Work, The award is part of the annual which is part of the annual Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Kathy Glapa program manager in the Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices and manages the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards program, sent the press release and story about Murray’s career.
The story began “There are few people who can truly be described as committing a lifetime of sacrifice and passionate hard work to an endeavor with modest monetary reward yet boundless benefit to the greater good of humankind and nature. Judy Murray, however, is just such a person.”
Murray first fell in love with nature and mountains in the 1950’s during a family trip from New York City to Canada. The trip took the family through the Adirondack Mountain. That experience led her to join and support the Scenic Hudson organization in New York. When she graduated from college in 1960, she sought a job that would allow her to further her interests in the outdoors and the mountains. That led her to accept a chemist position at Tennessee Eastman Company, which would become Eastman Chemical.
It was not long after her move that she had made the great discovery of her life, the Highlands of the Roan. After hiking the Appalachian Trail over the grassy balds, she became a member of the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club.
Murray and six other member of the hiking club formed the working group to further protect the Appalachian Trail the balds of Roan Mountain. The entire area was threatened by development of resorts and vacation homes. The seven started meeting at one of the member’s home in Johnson City to discuss how to safeguard Roan lands for present and future generations. The group grew and was formalized in 1966 as the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee of the Appalachian Trail Conference, with the goal to preserve the views and landscape surrounding the Appalachian Trail through the Highlands of Roan.
In 1974, the U.S. Forest Service and the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee created a landscape-scale “Highlands of the Roan Composite Plan”. The plan identified tracts needed to protect the bald areas and the Appalachian trail, established alternatives for acquisition if the tracts were no available in their entirety identified the fragile resources of the bald areas, and described broad management direction for these lands.
To accelerate the protection of critical land across the Highlands of the Roan and along the Appalachian Trail, Murray and other members of the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee founded the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy as a Tennessee non-profit land trust. The organization was created to raise funds to purchase lands for which the Forest Service was not funded.
During this time, Murray realized that she wanted to devote more of her time and energy to conservation. She resigned her position with Tennessee Eastman Company to return to school. She knew that increased knowledge of the interaction of living organisms and their environment was key to protecting and managing the unique and fragile Highlands of Roan. Graduating with a master’s degree in ecology from the University of Tennessee, Murray became the first Roan Stewardship Director in 1974. A position she held until her retirement in 2014.
The Highland Conservancy’s non-profit charter was expanded to include North Carolina and now, nearly 50 years later, the organization continues to build on the foundational work of the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee. The conservancy protected 1,644 acres of land in 2021, including 1,050 acres in the Highlands of Roan, of which 150 acres have recently been added to Roan Mountain State Park. The conservancy, its members and donors, and in partnership with many other organizations and agencies, has protected over 19,000 acres in the Highlands of Roan and over 75,000 acres throughout the Southern Appalachian Mountains. The conservancy is a leading land trust nationally and is fully accredited by the Land Trust Alliance.
She did not see her job as just leading day-long workshops, applying her power of persuasion or rallying volunteers. Her work also included labor and leading groups to make annual gathering to remove blackberry and other woody plants that are slowly encroaching on the grassy balds. Volunteers, armed with rakes, hand scythes, and heavy-duty power equipment mow down the unwanted growth, manually replicating what was done for centuries by fire and grazing animals.
Another way she worked to conserve and protect the Highlands of the Roan was by commissioning Jens Kruger, a member of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame to compose a musical celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first meeting of the Roan Mountain Preservation Committee. The result is the Roan Mountain Suite, which premiered Oct. 15, 2016 at the Paramount Center for the Performing Arts.