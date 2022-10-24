Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X.
This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection of songs that speaks to the band’s return to innocence and hope through reclamation. They look inward on life’s changes as a group that still finds energy in innocence after touring for 8 years and reaching heights on the Billboard charts and earning awards like iHeart Music’s Best New Alternative Rock Artist of the Year in 2018.
“We are looking forward to Judah & the Lion’s unique mix of folk, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, and electric music,” said Jennifer Clements, the Martin Center’s executive director. “Their music and energetic presence will be a show you don’t want to miss.”
Judah & the Lion will perform on the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts’ Foundation Grand Hall stage beginning at 8 p.m. 99.3 the X presale tickets start Monday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.
For more information about the band, visit judahandthelion.com.For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the center’s box office at (423) 439-2787.