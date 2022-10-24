Judah & the Lion

Alternative rock/folk band Judah & the Lion will perform at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts with special guest Charlotte Sands. KATTY CANTALAMESSA

 KATTY CANTALAMESSA

Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X.

This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection of songs that speaks to the band’s return to innocence and hope through reclamation. They look inward on life’s changes as a group that still finds energy in innocence after touring for 8 years and reaching heights on the Billboard charts and earning awards like iHeart Music’s Best New Alternative Rock Artist of the Year in 2018.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video