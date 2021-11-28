If you ran one marathon a day, it would take you almost 3.5 years to run as many miles as the Jonesborough MyRide TN program has driven local seniors in the three years since it was founded in December 2018.
In that time, the program’s volunteers have given more than 3,000 rides to 100 seniors to and from things like doctor’s appointments, grocery trips and other errands — totaling more than 33,000 miles driven. That’s equal to 1.3 trips around the circumference of the Earth, about a dozen coast-to-coast trips in the United States or about nine trips across the Atlantic Ocean.
“We’ll do anything,” program director Susan Katko said, highlighting that volunteers have taken seniors to vote and get vaccinated in addition to things like doctors appointments and general errands. “It’s a really, really good program and the heart of the program is the drivers. They volunteer to do this because they want to serve.”
Katko said one volunteer, who’s been with the program since its inception, has given 500 rides alone — “That shows you the kind of dedication that these volunteers have for us,” Katko said.
Even during the pandemic, they never stopped providing seniors with much-needed transportation, with some volunteers going so far as to do their grocery shopping for them so they didn’t have to put themselves at risk in the early days of the pandemic when little was known about the impacts of the virus. Drivers would also pick up hot meals from the Jonesborough Senior Center to deliver to seniors.
“We were there for them, they knew they could call us and we never turned anybody down,” said Katko, who added some riders have said they value the conversation and human connection as much as the drive itself.
To participate in the program, riders must be 60 or older and be ambulatory and unable to drive to take part in the program, which charges a $20 annual membership and $5 for each ride with the first ride being free. Drivers must be 21 or older, have insurance and a good driving record and must undergo a background check. Volunteers are able to pick and choose which rides they want to pick up, and are only asked to complete one ride per month.
If you want to volunteer, or if you’re a senior and want to learn more about the program, call Katko at 423-788-4770 or email her at susank@jonesboroughtn.org.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP