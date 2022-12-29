Rebecca Alexander & Rusty Sells

State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, brought lunch to Rusty Sells, director of Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency, and crew members while they worked on repairing the water lines on Thursday.

 Contributed by Susan Saylor

Jonesborough Utility Department crews restored water to 1,000 homes in the Bumpus Cove/Embreeville/Tenn. Highway 107 areas Thursday.

“Our crews are not stopping and are advancing to the Conklin Road and Washington College areas to turn water on tonight,” utility department officials said in a news release.

