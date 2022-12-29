Jonesborough Utility Department crews restored water to 1,000 homes in the Bumpus Cove/Embreeville/Tenn. Highway 107 areas Thursday.
“Our crews are not stopping and are advancing to the Conklin Road and Washington College areas to turn water on tonight,” utility department officials said in a news release.
With those two areas,1,500 additional customers were expected to have water restored Thursday night in addition to the 1,000 that regained service in the Bumpus Cove/Embreeville/Tenn. 107 area.
Continued water distribution
Water distribution will continue Friday for livestock from 2-4 p.m. next to the Telford Diner. Residents who wish to come and fill containers with water to use for flushing toilets may do so as well.
Gallon jugs of water will be distributed from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department and Bowmantown Ruritan.
Boil water alert
The town released an afternoon update on Thursday notifying Utility Departments customers that only those who have been without water are advised to boil their water.
The decision came after consultation with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. A “precautionary boil water” advisory had been issued Thursday morning advising all customers to boil their water.
“We want to clarify that boiling was not required until lines that were closed were opened,” Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said. “Since we are opening lines, there is potential that debris from breaks could filter back into the water system.”
The original advisory said people should not drink water without boiling it first.
“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water,” the advisory states.
As the town continues working to restore water to each area, repair crews are collecting samples and will lift the water boil advisory for each area once tests show a negative result. Per the afternoon press release, updates can be found by following the town of Jonesborough’s Facebook page or by signing up for alerts on www.jonesboroughtn.org.
“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” Rosenoff said. “Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water is safe for bathing and showering but try to avoid getting it in your mouth.”
For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.
Water main breaks and water production issues are resulting in a loss of system pressure which can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system. This can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, according to utility district officials.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
Rising water
The afternoon update detailed how the town’s main water tank jumped from 22 feet on Wednesday to 31 feet as of noon on Thursday and was holding steady there. One foot is equal to 50,000 gallons of water.
About the water system shutdown
The Jonesborough Utility Department water system services 13,000 customers over 500 miles of water lines.
The system experienced a partial shutdown on Dec. 25 due to freezing weather and power outages. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause back pressure or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems.
Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system, according to the utility district’s advisory. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.