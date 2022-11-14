Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough Town Hall

 Jonathan Roberts/johnson city press

Jonesborough will seek new bids from contractors for the town’s sidewalk project on East Main Street because of a sharp increase in the price of concrete, which essentially rose so much so quickly that it made the original contract impossible to complete for the contractor without taking a major financial loss.

Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the cost of concrete has about doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing them to re-bid out the project. By the time the town had received the easements from property owners needed to begin work and finished the design work, the cost of concrete went up to around $170-$200 per square yard.

