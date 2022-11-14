Jonesborough will seek new bids from contractors for the town’s sidewalk project on East Main Street because of a sharp increase in the price of concrete, which essentially rose so much so quickly that it made the original contract impossible to complete for the contractor without taking a major financial loss.
Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the cost of concrete has about doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing them to re-bid out the project. By the time the town had received the easements from property owners needed to begin work and finished the design work, the cost of concrete went up to around $170-$200 per square yard.
“When we bid this project out, it was less than $100 a square yard,” Ford said.
Ford said he’s hopeful they’ll have a new bid ready for the board to approve when it meets in December, which could allow a contractor to begin work in January.
“It’s not fair to the contractor to hold them to a cost that was, I guess, almost a year old,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Monday. “We’ll re-bid it, and hopefully the contractor can still participate in it.“
It’s the latest delay for the sidewalk project, which town officials had hoped to begin earlier this year. But delays in getting easements from out-of-state property owners and issues in coming to terms on a price with the contractor have slowed progress. Vest said the delays are “unfortunate, but it’s the nature of things.”
“Hopefully that’s a six-month project or so,” Vest said. “Maybe sometime during the summer of next year we can see it come to fruition finally, which will be nice because we’ve got Lincoln Park up there that’s going to be a great park to tie into it.”
Water connection fees increased
Jonesborough’s board also approved an increase for water connections, which will now cost $1,500 for a three-quarter inch tap inside city limits and $2,000 for the same tap outside city limits.
It’s the first increase since 2016, with this fee upping the original cost by $500. Including the cost of parts, labor and equipment, a three-quarter inch tap will cost $4,573 inside city limits and $5,073 outside city limits.
