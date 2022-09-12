Citations in Jonesborough will soon cost more after the town’s governing board approved on first reading a $65 increase in associated court costs — bringing the town’s court costs more in line with that of other municipalities in Tennessee.
Jonesborough had been charging $35 in court costs for those hit with traffic tickets or citations for municipal code violations since 2003 — one of only two municipalities in Tennessee that charges less than $50 in court costs on citations. Morristown was the only municipality that charged less than Jonesborough.
If approved on second reading next month, court costs for citations in Jonesborough would cost $100, putting them slightly above the average in the state of $92.80.
Currently, a ticket for somebody cited for driving more than 16 miles per hour above the speed limit would cost $117.50 in Jonesborough, compared to $248.50 for the same violation in Washington County. With the increased court costs, that same ticket would now cost somebody $182.50.
Tennessee caps the fine itself at $50, so the town felt increasing court costs for citations was the only way it could better cover the costs the town incurs by taking somebody to court.
“We’re hoping, more than anything, (the increase) deters people from speeding to begin with, and traffic violations,” Mayor Chuck Vest said. “We’ve got more and more traffic in Jonesborough, and we’ve got to make sure people obey the law.”
Town streamlines fee structure for developers
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also approved on first reading a change to its fee structure for developers, getting rid of fees for individual phases of a project such as plumbing fees, permit fees and mechanical fees and instead charging developers a flat fee of .55% of the cost of the project.
“I’m a believer that, you know, building permit fees, court costs and all those things right there need to be paid by the user and help offset the costs,” Vest said. “Otherwise, the taxpayers are the ones that are picking up the tab, so, you know, court costs and things like that, the person with the offense needs to help offset those costs to the town, and same thing with our building permit fees.”
Vest said Jonesborough has been “woefully undercharging” developers compared to other municipalities.
“It simplifies it for the developer, and it actually helps us recoup additional costs that we should have been recouping all along,” he said.
According to the information packet provided to the board, the town could have received an additional $47,118 in development fees through the first six months of 2022, and missed out on nearly $80,000 over the last two years.
Other business
Jonesborough approved a $4.4 million contract with Perma Corporation to install new water meters. The project will be funded through the use of a capital outlay note and investment from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Vest said the project will make the meters much more accurate and cut down on the amount of physical labor meter readers have to do.
Jules Corriere, the McKinney Center’s director of outreach, was named Employee of the Month.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.