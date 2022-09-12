Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough Town Hall

Citations in Jonesborough will soon cost more after the town’s governing board approved on first reading a $65 increase in associated court costs — bringing the town’s court costs more in line with that of other municipalities in Tennessee.

Jonesborough had been charging $35 in court costs for those hit with traffic tickets or citations for municipal code violations since 2003 — one of only two municipalities in Tennessee that charges less than $50 in court costs on citations. Morristown was the only municipality that charged less than Jonesborough.

