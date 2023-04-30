Lincoln Park

Jonesborough will host a ribbon-cutting on Friday for Lincoln Park, located at 122 N. Lincoln Ave.

A new park in Jonesborough will officially open up to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Lincoln Park is located behind the Jonesborough Senior Center on the site of the town’s former municipal garage.

