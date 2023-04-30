A new park in Jonesborough will officially open up to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
Lincoln Park is located behind the Jonesborough Senior Center on the site of the town’s former municipal garage.
Lincoln Park will feature a 100-person seating capacity amphitheater, walking trails, a children’s playground and restroom facilities. The park will also feature a gaming area, which has athletic courts for pickleball, shuffleboard, horseshoes and bocce ball, a pavilion, raised gardening beds and an educational building for gardening classes.
“Lincoln Park combines beauty and functionality just off of East Main Street, conveniently located behind the Jonesborough Senior Center. We are very excited and proud to provide access to another great resource in Jonesborough,” said Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff.
The park was partially funded through a $500,000 Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant.
“To be able to offer this new park to the community that is so grandiose is a testament to the ‘dream big’ approach that Jonesborough is known for,” said Director of Streets Malcolm Highsmith.
Friday’s ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. and will include live entertainment at the amphitheater, demonstrations in the game area, refreshments, giveaways and a schedule of programs being offered at the park.
Lincoln Park is located at 122 North Lincoln Ave. in Jonesborough.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
