Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough Town Hall

 Jonathan Roberts/johnson city press

The Jonesborough Police Department will be getting an investigator to primarily investigate violent crime using a $93,000 grant from the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund.

Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant, which does not require any matching funds and must be applied for by Jan. 16. Tennessee allocated $100 million in the state’s 2022-23 budget for grant funding to local law enforcement agencies to implement programs to reduce violent crime, hire and train special investigative units, purchase new technology and equipment and support community partnerships that prevent violent crime.

