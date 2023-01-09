The Jonesborough Police Department will be getting an investigator to primarily investigate violent crime using a $93,000 grant from the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund.
Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant, which does not require any matching funds and must be applied for by Jan. 16. Tennessee allocated $100 million in the state’s 2022-23 budget for grant funding to local law enforcement agencies to implement programs to reduce violent crime, hire and train special investigative units, purchase new technology and equipment and support community partnerships that prevent violent crime.
Town Operations Manager Craig Ford told the board the grant would be a one-time $93,801 allocation, meaning if the board decided to hire an investigator with that money it would have to find a way to fund that position when the grant money runs out.
“I don’t know of an investigator that would come to work knowing that in 18 months … if the funding runs out they may not have a job,” Ford said. “That would be a difficult sell, in my opinion.“
Alderwoman Virginia Causey asked about the amount of violent crime the town sees, and Ford noted the town’s arrest rate for assault is higher than the state average. Ford also noted the investigator would be able to assist in investigations that aren’t necessarily related to violent crime.
“I’m not against this, but I was just wondering if this person can only (investigate violent crime),” Causey said.
Town Mayor Chuck Vest said feels as though the town has a need for an investigator, even if the town doesn’t see a large amount of violent crime within its limits. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation‘s 2021 report on crime in the state, the most recent available, Jonesborough had 71 reported crimes against persons in 2020 — the overwhelming majority of which were for simple or aggravated assault.
There were no reported murders in the town in 2020. There was one reported rape, and one reported kidnapping that year.
“This seemed like an opportunity to get a seasoned investigator in for violent crimes, and, if we need to, transition that over after the grant runs out to other things we need,” Vest said.
Jackson Theatre project expected to be finished this year
Jonesborough officials expressing confidence the long-running renovations to the Jackson Theatre will be completed in the near future has been an almost annual tradition since renovations began in 2017.
Fraught with delays, the project was expected to be finished in 2018, then 2020, then 2021, 2022 and now, finally, 2023. Vest said recent delays have been due to supply chain issues, but now everything they need is on site and he’s “100%’’ confident it will be completed this year. On Monday the BMA approved a change order to extend the substantial completion date for the project from Sept. 13, 2022 to Sept. 29, 2023.
“If anything, we’ll exceed that date I believe,” Vest said. “We’re not concerned about the material delays, which is the only thing that I think can hold us up now, knock on wood.”
