The East Main Street sidewalk project is in limbo after the town re-bid the project only to receive a single bid that was much higher than expected — too high for the town.
Jonesborough solicited bids for the project earlier this month, forced to do so after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the project under the previously agreed upon terms. Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month that the cost of concrete has doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing the town to again solicit bids.
By the time the town had received the easements from property owners needed to begin work and finished the design work, the cost of concrete went up to around $170-$200 per square yard, Ford said at the time.
And so the town sought the re-bid the project, with hope that work could finally begin early next year. But, the only bid the town received came in just shy of half a million dollars — more than three times the $150,000 price tag that came with the original contract. It’s possible the town could do what it did with the previous contractor and negotiate a lower price in exchange for the town undertaking some of the work, but for now the project is stalled following the board’s rejection of the bid.
“The company that did submit the bid is a very reputable company, I was impressed that they even bid on the project,” Ford said Monday. “But the bottom line at this point with respect to funding is we do not have the $490,000 to be able to fund that project.”
The town’s street department could complete the work themselves, but it would likely significantly delay the project while they work on other projects with a higher priority — including the Lincoln Park project, which must be done soon if the town wants to be eligible to apply for a grant worth up to $1 million.
Another option is the possibility of building the sidewalk with asphalt rather than concrete, which could prove to be a more frugal path for the town.
“If re-bidding this doesn’t work (to lower the cost), I think one of the things we need to look at is us designing this thing using as much asphalt as we can to cut the price down,” said Alderman Kelly Wolfe.
After discussion, the board elected to re-bid the project again to see if a lower bid comes in.
“It‘s disappointing, but with the cost of concrete going up and the cost of construction in general going up it’s somewhat unsurprising,” Mayor Chuck Vest said after the meeting.
Town Establishes Water Quality Department
Jonesborough’s Board moved to establish a new water quality department on Monday, spurred by a recent finding by the Tennessee Department on Environment and Conservation.
Earlier this year Jonesborough’s water was found to be in violation of a federal drinking water standard for total trihalomethanes (TTHM), a byproduct from the water disinfection process.
According to a letter distributed to residents last month, the amount of TTHMs in Jonesborough’s water exceeded the federal maximum contamination level of 0.080 milligrams per liter by 0.00073 mg/L. The excess TTHMs were found during the July 1 to Sept. 30 compliance period on Glendale Road. The letter sent to water customers was dated Nov. 16.
In a statement to the Press last week, Jonesborough’s Utility Manager Kevin Brobeck said the issue affected 120 of the town’s 13,000 water customers, and that they exceeded the federal limit by less than one part per billion. Jonesborough was also not fined by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Brobeck said the town is the planning and designing phases of a new pump station on Highway 81 North.
“We take great pride in distributing clean, potable water to all of our customers and will continue to do so in the future,” Brobeck said.
Brobeck said Monday that the town got its results for last quarters water testing, and said their TTHM level was the lowest they’ve ever had.
First Avenue to Become One-Way
First Avenue in Jonesborough will soon be converted into a one-way road between Main Street and College Street.
Because of homeowners parking on the road, the street has effectively been reduced to one-lane of traffic. And with a blind hill between Main Street and College Street, motorists would sometimes be forced to back up or pull off the road to allow other traffic to pass. It was preferable to reduce the road to a one-way rather than prohibit on-street parking, and there is no room in the area to widen the road.
