Jonesborough‘s East Main Street sidewalk project is back on track, and work could begin as soon as next month.
The project was sent back out for bids in December after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the work under the previously agreed upon terms. The town received two bids back, one for $199,150 and another for $361,210.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen elected to go with the low bid from Complete Construction Management, which is eyeing a March 1 start date on the project.
“I think that’s an important note,” said Alderman Kelly Wolfe of the possible start date. “I know there is a lot of positivity about this moving forward, so I am very appreciative of the patience of everybody involved.
And while that number is significantly higher than the $159,000 the town had set aside for the project, there is enough room in the Street Department’s budget to absorb the additional $40,150 in funding.
Jonesborough had looked at the possibility of completing the work in-house, but that would have brought substantial delays to a project residents in the area have been waiting years for.
Town officials had hoped to begin work on the project in early 2021, but delays in getting easements from out-of-state property owners and issues in coming to terms on a price with the contractor slowed progress. Then, when the project was re-bid the first time, the only bid they received came in at nearly $500,000 — far too steep for the town.
