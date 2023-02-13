Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough Town Hall

 Jonathan Roberts/johnson city press

Jonesborough‘s East Main Street sidewalk project is back on track, and work could begin as soon as next month.

The project was sent back out for bids in December after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the work under the previously agreed upon terms. The town received two bids back, one for $199,150 and another for $361,210.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you