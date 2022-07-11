Jonesborough is in search of a town recorder for the second time in two years after Pat Ryder, who was hired to the job in October, retired recently.
“We pulled Pat out of retirement, and I think he discovered he enjoys retirement,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Monday, adding that the town “thinks the world of him.”
Vest said Ryder is still available to the town if needed as they near the end of their budget cycle for this year and said the search for his replacement has already begun. In the interim, Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff was appointed temporary town recorder at Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, a dual title he previously held with Erwin prior to being hired as Jonesborough’s town administrator.
Ryder was hired by the town last October to replace long-time Town Recorder Abbey Miller, who announced her retirement last April after nearly two decades with the town. Prior to being hired last year, Ryder spent 12 years with Eastman Chemical Co. before retiring in 2020.
Budget process nearing end
Once the town finalizes salary enhancements for employees — the BMA’s number one goal this budget cycle — completing the town’s 2022-23 budget “should be smooth sailing,” Vest said.
The town’s board met in a called session last week to discuss wage increases, and came to an agreement on increasing pay for non-department heads by $3 an hour or 20%, whichever is greater. Department heads would see a 10% bump in compensation.
Residents are not likely to see a property tax increase to cover the additional personnel costs, which the town should be able to cover without any tax increases thanks to an increase in sales tax collections and state-appropriated monies and population growth.
“I’d be surprised if that comes up,” Vest said of a property tax increase.
East Main Street sidewalks project hits snag
The East Main Street sidewalks project, long awaited by residents in the area, is still waiting on a green-light while the town continues negotiating with the contractor selected to perform the work.
Earlier this year, the town selected Complete Construction Company to complete the work, but only if they were able to lessen the cost, which was bid at $187,000. The town was able to negotiate that price down to $150,000 — $100,000 of which will be covered by a donation from the Sonia King Trust.
But in June, the board was told that the town was having difficulty agreeing to terms with the contractor, with Operations Manager Craig Ford writing in his monthly report that the contractor “submitted an updated proposal that just will not work with our schedule.” Another meeting with the contractor was scheduled for June 13, and Ford told the board Monday, “It seems like we just keep getting further apart.”
“My recommendation is to just simply contact the contractor and tell him, ‘This is the line in the sand, either you can do it for this or you can’t,’” Ford said.
If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, Ford said he recommends the town turn around and re-bid the project and hire somebody to do the prep work and another contractor for the concrete work. During the first round of bids, Complete Construction was one of only two bids — and the only one able to do both the prep work and the concrete work.
This is the same contractor working on the town’s Lincoln Park project. Vest said the two projects might simply be too much for the contractor to complete in the time frame the town is looking at. Originally, Vest said he hoped the sidewalk project could be completed by the end of the year.“They’ve got a lot of responsibility,” Vest said. “(The contractor) needs to complete Lincoln Park first, so it could be more than they could accomplish.”