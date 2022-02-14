Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street is retiring from the department after five-plus years, effective April 30.

Street, who was hired as chief of police in November 2016, told the town of his retirement on Jan. 4, writing to Town Operations Manager Craig Ford that the decision comes with “some reluctance and some feelings of relief.”

“I must say that it has been my pleasure to work with some of the finest people during my tenure with the police department these past 5+ years,” Street said in a letter announcing his retirement. “I will cherish the friendships I have made here in Jonesborough, with town employees, department heads and supervisors. Certainly, the experience has been one of the highlights of my 43+ years of public service in law enforcement.”

This will be the third retirement for Street, who is now in his 70s. He previously served as Johnson City’s Chief of Police until he retired from that position in 2003, and as chief deputy under former Carter County Sheriff Chris Mathes for eight years until he retired again in 2014.

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Street’s retirement will be a big loss for the town, and that they’re in the process of finding his replacement.

“Jonesborough has been blessed by some people with some great experience down here, and for us to have Chief Street for the five-plus years that he’s been here has been a blessing for the town,” Vest said. “Happy to see him doing what we wants to do, but it will be a big loss for our town.”

If a new chief isn’t selected by April 30, Street said in his retirement notice that he’d be willing to continue as chief until a new one has been hired, if needed.

Courthouse parking changes on the way

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved on first reading an ordinance amending the town’s municipal code concerning parking near the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough.

The town is looking to set a time limit for parking spots on the east and west sides of the courthouse, near where Mauk’s and Texas Burritos and More are located. The board is looking to ensure those spaces are used more by people who are visiting downtown to eat, shop or take care of business at the courthouse or elsewhere, rather than people who are working downtown.

The ordinance must be approved a second time during the board’s March meeting, scheduled for the 14th. The board will also need to approve a resolution designating the parking spaces that fall under the new time limit, and another to designate fines, if they desire. Currently, a fine for such a violation would be $10.

The spaces will remain free, and the board appeared content to have enforcement of the time limit rely on an honor system.

East Main sidewalk project could begin next month

While the project will cost more than anticipated, the long-awaited construction of sidewalks along East Main Street leading into downtown could begin as early as next month.

“I would think if we get the bids back fast enough, I would hope we get that underway in March or April,” Vest said. “Probably just once the soil is dried out enough for them to start that work, but I’d be surprised if it’s not started in the next month or two.”

The project was originally expected to cost a little over $100,000, the vasty majority of which would be paid for through a $100,000 donation from the Sonia King Trust back in December. But due to delays in the completion of other street department projects, due in large part to limited staffing, the project would take months, potentially years, longer to complete.

On Monday the town decided to utilize a private contractor for the project, and approved the construction of 4-foot-wide sidewalks on East Main from Clay Avenue to Forrest Drive utilizing the $100,000 in donated funds, as well as $22,000 from the street department’s sidewalk budget not to exceed $133,000. The town is not looking to install sidewalks from Forest Drive to Headtown Road at this time.

The 1,900 feet of sidewalk from Clay Avenue to the Jonesborough Senior Center is projected to cost around $88,500, with an additional cost to tie that sidewalk to the McKinney Center. The 1,000 feet of sidewalk from the Senior Center to Forest Drive is projected to cost $44,278. The projected cost of installing 3,500 feet of sidewalk from Forest Drive to Headtown Road is projected at $154,973.

