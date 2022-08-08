Jonesborough residents won’t see an increase to their property tax rate this fiscal year after the town passed its 2022-23 budget Monday — a budget that maintains the current property tax rate, trash collection fee and water/sewer rates.
The board will meet in a called meeting later this month to pass the budget on second and final reading. The roughly $12 million general fund budget includes significant salary enhancements for town employees, who will receive at least $6,240 more per year. Increasing employee salaries was the town’s No. 1 goal for this budget cycle.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest had previously told the Press it was unlikely the town would need to increase its property tax rate to cover the salary increases thanks to an increase in sales and property tax collections over the past year.
“We’re blessed in the fact that we’ve got a financially healthy town that is growing,” Vest said.
Other business
• Jonesborough awarded the contract for the first phase of its northern loop water system improvements to Merkel Construction, which came in with a low bid of $1.34 million — about $300,000 less than the town projected the project would cost. The project, part of a larger one to improve the town’s water system, will help prime the town for more growth on the north end of town once completed by increasing the system’s transmission capacity and water pressure.
Merkel has projected an Aug. 1, 2023, completion date, depending on the availability of supplies.
“I feel like we’re on the forefront of all the work we need to do,” Vest said Monday. “That northern loop is where we foresee growth coming in the next few years.”
• The BMA on Monday voted to allow police officer Nick Hughes to bring his service K9, Nero, to the Unicoi Police Department, where he was recently sworn in as chief of police. In return, Unicoi will pay Jonesborough $4,500. Jonesborough will then send that money to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who are allowing an officer the town recently hired to keep his K9, Bond, with him.
• The Wild Women of Jonesborough made a $2,500 donation to the McKinney Center on Monday to help fund the re-launch of the play “We Did It Together!”, which is tentatively scheduled to premiere in February.
• Mitchell Calvin was named Employee of the Month.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.