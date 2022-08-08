Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough residents won’t see an increase to their property tax rate this fiscal year after the town passed its 2022-23 budget Monday — a budget that maintains the current property tax rate, trash collection fee and water/sewer rates.

The board will meet in a called meeting later this month to pass the budget on second and final reading. The roughly $12 million general fund budget includes significant salary enhancements for town employees, who will receive at least $6,240 more per year. Increasing employee salaries was the town’s No. 1 goal for this budget cycle.

