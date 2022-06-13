Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Monday a resolution allowing the town to continue operating under its budget from last fiscal year while staff finalize their budget for FY 2022-23.
Town Mayor Chuck Vest said they expect to have the final budget ready in August, adding that while revenues are expected to be strong, this budget cycle is “a little unnerving” because of rising personnel costs. Vest said he’s hopeful that strong sales tax collections and more water customers will help counter the rising costs, but he feels the town will have to “make some tough decisions to make along that line.”
While it’s too early to say whether residents can expect a property tax increase, or an increase in things like solid waste fees, Vest said the board’s desire is to keep rates the same.
“We understand that families are paying more for their food and everything else now as we are, and we don’t want to be any more of a burden than what our citizens are having to put up with right now.”
Board retreats to executive session
Following its regular meeting, the board retreated into an executive session to discuss litigation against a resident accused of repeated violations of town ordinances. Several of the man’s neighbors appeared at Monday’s meeting to alert the board to their issues with their neighbor.
The town is pursuing legal action against the property owner, and the case is slated to appear in Chancery Court next week. Town Attorney Jim Wheeler said the court could either continue to impose fines on him for the violations or jail him until the situation is rectified.