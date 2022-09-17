When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop.
By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
“At that time, I didn’t really notice the three people standing there to the right on the balcony,” White said, “because at that time I didn’t realize there’s an apartment out there.”
White said once he arrived on scene, his training kicked in and he and the others focused on getting the fire under control enough to get those people to safety. Once he realized there were people up there, he said the only thing that went through his head was “stay there, get the fire out and get them out.”
“There’s no time to react,” White said. “I know that I probably could have done a little bit better, but there was no time to react when I heard (people screaming). It’s just a matter of acting and getting them out of there in case (the fire) spread.”
White said he didn’t have any time to grab more equipment or put any gear on, and that his main concern was getting those people out safe. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and no other structures were damaged — an amazing feat considering the proximity of other old buildings to the fire and the location of a gas main close to where the blaze began.
“I know if we don’t get to the fire and get it extinguished quick enough it can spread very quickly,” said White. “And it’s because of the old structures and how they were built back in the day, they didn’t have the fire ratings and the fire safety that we have today compared to when those buildings were built.”
In total, four fire engines (two from Jonesborough, one from Johnson City and one from Limestone) responded to the fire. Limestone’s Fire Department also sent a tanker truck with 15 firefighters to town, while Johnson City sent a ladder truck and six firefighters, according to a fire report from the JFD. Firefighters were on scene less than three minutes after the call first went out, and cleared the scene about two hours later.
“Everybody that was there just did an amazing job just to get the fire out and get the people down the steps and out of the apartment,” White said. “Thank God it didn’t get to (other buildings).”
The Jonesborough Barrel House was closed Thursday after a building behind the restaurant caught fire Wednesday night.
The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, a sister paper of the Johnson City Press, reported that the restaurant will be closed indefinitely while repairs are made. Jonesborough Building Inspector Shawn Marshall told the Herald & Tribune there are several building code issues the owners of the restaurant need to fix before they can reopen as well.
“There are items that will need to be brought up to code within the next three to six months before the Barrel House can resume business activities,” Marshall told the Herald & Tribune. “These include bringing the kitchen up to code with a Class 1 hood and venting system, covering the current electrical panel box with a solid door that shuts and a separation between the storage area and the dining area by Dec. 19, 2022.”
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest thanked the town’s firefighters and police officers for their quick response during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, crediting White and other first responders with saving three lives that night.
“I just want to say thank you to our public safety, our police department, the fire department and, really, Sgt. Jeff White was the first one on the scene and was the one pulling that hose and kind of led the way to get it (out),” Vest said. “I think he had some people that were stranded in there too, so we certainly want to take the time to recognize him tonight and in the future.
“Thank you to (Police Chief) Matt (Rice) and Chief Fritts and the fire department and all you guys,” Vest said. “We got some gas lines back there that’s pretty close to that fire, so it’s kind of a scary moment.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.