While scrolling social media a few weeks ago, Jonesborough Police Maj. Jamie Aistrop came across something he wanted to try in Jonesborough: bringing a fishing experience to local nursing home residents.
He told fellow JPD Maj. Matt Rice, who works closely with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. Then, it was just a matter of getting the necessary supplies.
After getting in touch with the Washington County Farmers Co-Op and partnering with Lowe's, they had all they needed for the residents at Four Oaks Health Care Center to go fishing in their own backyard.
"Any time us as officers can give back to the community or do something positive for them, then that’s obviously something we want to do," said Rice, calling the event a "great opportunity."
"This is just a way for them to kind of get back to a good place and enjoy some time," Rice added. "It's all been very positive, and hopefully through the course of the day it's going to get even more positive."
Starting around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, three tanks, pumps, fishing poles and dozens of rainbow trout were brought in, and by 10:45 a.m., the first lines were cast as multiple Jonesborough officers — including Chief Ron Street and Public Safety Directory Craig Ford — TWRA officers and nursing home staff helped bait hooks and encourage the residents.
One of those who was fishing, Joyce Russ, said she hadn't been fishing since she was a child, but was eager for the opportunity.
"This is fun, I haven't been fishing since I was a kid," Russ said. "It's very nice to get outside."
Russ said she and other residents spend most of their time in their rooms to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus in the facility, which made Wednesday's venture outside that much more fun. According to Marcia Mayse, Four Oaks' activity and marketing director, Four Oaks is one of only a few long-term care facilities in the state to not have a case of COVID-19.
Courtney Copp, a nurse at the facility, said the residents are going through a difficult time, and events like Wednesday's help boost morale.
"It definitely helps them," Copp said. "Instead of being in their rooms all day, they can come out and have fun — still be socially distanced — but have fun and interact with everybody here. (Since) they don't have their families coming in and everything (this) gives them something to look forward to."