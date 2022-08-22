Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job.

Anderson, an Abingdon, Virginia, native, comes to the town after more than a decade with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Anderson said Monday that he’s excited to be joining a town that is “very energetic“ and moving forward.

