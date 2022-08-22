Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job.
Anderson, an Abingdon, Virginia, native, comes to the town after more than a decade with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Anderson said Monday that he’s excited to be joining a town that is “very energetic“ and moving forward.
“I spent 13 years with the Comptroller’s Office,” Anderson said. “It was a hard decision to leave, (but) for a place like Jonesborough I think it’s worth it.”
Town officials are hopeful Anderson will bring some stability to a position that’s seen two retirements in the last year. Former Town Recorder/Finance Director Abbey Miller spent nearly two decades with the town before Ryder was hired to the position last October. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff has been serving in the position in the interim after Ryder retired.
“It just tells me we’ve got Jonesborough in good hands now,” Mayor Chuck Vest said of Anderson’s experience with the state. “(We’re) looking forward to the future and we’re going to support him with some great personnel, so it’s going to be really an impressive office now.’’
In addition to naming a new town recorder, the town also passed its 2022-23 budget on Monday — a budget that includes significant raises for town employees and no increase in the town’s property tax rate, its water/sewer rate or its trash collection fee.
Vest said the budget is “a huge vote of confidence for our employees” and said maintaining their tax rates and fees should bring some comfort to residents.
“I think that’s what attracts them to Jonesborough, is that we run a really tight ship here and we’re going to continue to do that,” Vest said.
Alderman Kelly Wolfe said during the meeting that he‘s “very proud of this budget document because it does a lot of things that are of great interest and great concern to a lot of people here in Jonesborough.”
Other business
There was only one other item on Monday’s agenda, one that authorized Vest and Rosenoff to sign easements for the East Main Street sidewalk project.
The town must get 27 property owners to sign the easements, as part of the project will run through their property.
Vest said there are still a couple properties they have to get easements on, but they hope to begin work on the project by year’s end.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.