Tom Wallace, secretary of Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough, with a display of a Andrew Jackson-themed commemorative coin the lodge will be selling to mark its 200th anniversary.
The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28.
A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
The Rhea Lodge has been located on 2nd Avenue since 1969. Masons first met in Washington County’s original wooden courthouse before moving to the historic Salt House. They would later gather in what is now the Lollipop Shop in downtown Jonesborough.
Parking for the anniversary event will be at the Eastman Credit Union, located across 2nd Avenue from the lodge, and in the lower lot of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center, which is located across U.S. Highway 11E from the lodge. A shuttle will be provided from the lot at the Justice Center to the Rhea Lodge.
Mason leaders say the event will celebrate the long history and legacy of the lodge. That history includes being the only Masonic lodge in existence to have both its dispensation papers and actual charter signed by a man who would later serve as the seventh president of the United States — Andrew Jackson.
Lodge secretary Tom Wallace said Jackson was an “unique young man” and lawyer in Nashville when he applied to become a member of the new Masonic Lodge being formed in Jonesborough. Not only was Jackson accepted as a member, he would also serve as the lodge’s first grand master. As such, it is his signature that prominently adorns the Rhea Lodge’s charter issued on Oct. 9, 1823.
He would begin his first term in the White House in 1829. Jackson was one of 14 presidents to have served as a mason.
“To our knowledge, we are the only lodge that still possesses a signature of Jackson on a document where he is carrying out his duties as a mason,” Wallace said.
Masonic leaders said the Rhea Lodge’s anniversary is a good opportunity to educate the public to what the organization is all about. The Worshipful Grand Master Joe McQueen said the mission of the Masonic Lodge is simple.
“We take a good man and make him better — if he follows the rules of masonry,” he said. “We want to make that person better both morally and spiritually.”
He said the Rhea Lodge offers a number of programs that serve the community, including one by the Scottish Rite to help put shoes on the feet of needy schoolchildren in Washington County.
“There’s no better feeling than the one you get being able to help children,” McQueen said.
Claude Robinson, a past grand master and current chairman for Masonic District 23, said the Rhea Lodge has has played important role in Washington County’s history. Masons conducted a cornerstone ceremony when construction of a new brick county courthouse began in Jonesborough on Aug. 15, 1912.
He said there is nothing particularly mysterious about the fraternal organization, which he said can trace its history back to the building of King Solomon’s temple.
“We don’t discuss our meetings, but there is nothing secretive going on here,” Robinson said of the lodge’s business. “Our rituals and traditions are much the same as they were 200 years ago. They have been passed down from mouth to ear.”