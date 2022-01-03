Jonesborough has a lot going on heading into the new year as it looks to put the finishing touches on several major projects — including the years-long renovation of the Jackson Theatre, which is expected to finally be completed in 2022.
“The Jackson (Theatre) is expected to be complete in 2022,” Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said, noting that the town will spend a significant portion of the year planning in advance how to best utilize the space.
The multimillion dollar renovation of the theater, which was expected to be completed in 2018, began in 2017 and has been met with a number of design, funding and construction delays.
Also on the list of major projects is the beginning of construction of sidewalks along East Main Street that is expected to begin in 2022, the completion of Lincoln Park behind the Senior Center, the widening of Shell Road, commercial developments including a Weigel’s and potentially a Cookout, major infrastructure improvements and, of course, continuing construction of the town’s $42.75 million K-8 school.
Rosenoff called the school project “the biggest project in the history” of the town, and said things have been going well since work began on the site in late 2021.
“That project is going great and I expect 2022 to be no different than how we ended 2021,” Rosenoff said.
In addition to the physical projects, the town will launch two major programs in 2022 to help businesses in downtown. One will utilize banks to offer loans to people who are looking to purchase or renovate a building in downtown, as well as a program offering grant money to downtown businesses looking to upgrade their façades.
