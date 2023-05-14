Jonesborough Main Stret

Town leaders are considering closing Main Street for the town’s special events.

JONESBOROUGH — In an effort to make events in downtown Jonesborough safer, town leaders are considering closing Main Street to vehicle traffic for every special event.

“One thing I would like for us to look at, since our events are getting more and more successful, is closing Main Street for all events,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest told town leaders this week.

