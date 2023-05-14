JONESBOROUGH — In an effort to make events in downtown Jonesborough safer, town leaders are considering closing Main Street to vehicle traffic for every special event.
“One thing I would like for us to look at, since our events are getting more and more successful, is closing Main Street for all events,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest told town leaders this week.
Vest, in noting the popularity of the town’s recent Star Wars event, said, “It had a lot of guests and they all had a lot of young kids out there. This concern was expressed to me by some parents that were a little worried about traffic flowing through town with so many kids running around through downtown with costumes and masks.”
Vest added that the town may want to look at closing those streets surrounding the well-attended events for safety purposes.
Town resident Dana Helvey suggested closing the street for special events on Main, but also at other times.
Helvey moved to Jonesborough a year and a half ago.
“When I had a business back in the day, the main street was on had four lanes, two lanes each direction. We continually battled back and forth about closing part of our main street for a pedestrian walkway — and it was about the same makeup as Jonesborough,” he said. “There were people that didn’t want to do that because they were convinced their customers needed to park right outside the door, but we did surveys that showed that wasn’t happening.”
Additionally, he said during COVID, the main street ended up closing one lane each way, creating a pedestrian walkway through town.
“It is still that way. And they were so happy having that pedestrian walkway and the comments coming back from the tourists saying, ‘Wow! I never saw this town like this,’ ” Helvey said.Last October during the Storytelling Festival, Helvey said he enjoyed walking up and down Main Street.
“I guess I would like to encourage you the next time you feel it’s safe to do so, give it a shot. And then ask, what if?
“We are growing. We have people coming from different areas, and the economy is uncertain. People, I believe, are going to be looking closer to town to do things. They may not be able to afford those big vacations. How about closing down Main between Fox and First between the time you have Friday night music and Saturday afternoon late? Put the Farmers Market right on Main. Put them closer where people will walk around town. Maybe have a food truck and music — a welcome wagon to Jonesborough.”