Jonesborough launched a new loan program on Thursday for current or future downtown businesses to help cover the cost of building renovations and financing for equipment.

The program, which is through a partnership with the Northeast Tennessee Economic Development Corporation, is already available to business owners in Erwin, Greeneville and Johnson City. It provides low-interest loans to qualified borrowers.

NETDEC provided the town with a $125,000 check to kickstart the program. 

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said the program is a plus for the town, and will help "keep our businesses in our downtown looking beautiful" and help businesses looking to expand or purchase new equipment.  

Ken Rea, a member of NETDEC's loan committee, said the organization has already provided a $14,000 loan to one business owner to replace a roof, and have had another business apply for a loan. 

Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said he thinks the program, which he helped bring to Erwin, "is going to be a huge success." 

"I knew this would be a success," Rosenoff said. "There's money, there's people, they want to invest in our downtown and now we've kind of put them together under one economic tool." 

