You might want to include a special trip to Jonesborough during Black History Month. There you will find the site of the first publications in the United States devoted to the abolition of slavery. Pictured here is the historic marker on Main Street that tells of Elihu Embree and his publications, The Manumission Intelligencer and The Emancipator.
Jonesborough is worth a trip during Black History Month
Robert Houk
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
