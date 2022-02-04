Elihu Embree marker

Of Jonesborough's many claims to fame is being home to the first publications in the United States devoted to the abolition of slavery. Pictured here is the historic marker on Main Street that tells of Elihu Embree and his publications, The Manumission Intelligencer and The Emancipator.

 Robert Houk

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

