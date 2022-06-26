The Jonesborough High School class of 1952 recently held its 70th reunion at Bob Evans restaurant in Johnson City. Pictured above, from left, are Dr. C. A. Pete Renfro, Regina Eisenhower Davis, Lois Simmerman, Eva Nell Palmer Daniels, Jane Young Matthews and Judy Haws Hash. On the back row, from left, are Harold Baskett, Fletcher Mongold, Clark Hartford, Margaret Butler Gerkins and Becky Poteat Sims.
Jonesborough High School class of 1952 holds 70th reunion
