Jonesborough's water was found to be in violation of a federal drinking water standard for total trihalomethanes (TTHM), a byproduct from the water disinfection process.
According to a letter distributed to residents last month, the amount of TTHMs in Jonesborough's water exceeded the federal maximum contamination level of 0.080 milligrams per liter by 0.00073 mg/L. The excess TTHMs were found during the July 1 to Sept. 30 compliance period on Glendale Road. The letter sent to water customers was dated Nov. 16.
The contamination did not impact the safety of the water, and it was still safe to drink. Though it is possible for people to experience adverse health effects from drinking water with too many TTHMs, it is unlikely unless it's consumed in large quantities over a long period of time. The town's letter notes that drinking contaminated water could lead to problems with your liver, kidneys or central nervous system, and cause cancer.
"It is estimated that it takes drinking two liters of contaminated water every day for 70 years to have a chance of three to four cases in every 10,000 people," the letter read.
Trihalomethanes form when chlorine, used to disinfect water, mixes with organic material in the water.
Jonesborough said in the letter that it will "continue to make an effort to reduce the disinfection byproducts" without increasing the risk of microbial contamination, which can be a greater hazard. The town began an "aggressive flushing program" on dead-end water lines in the area, and is hoping to install a water pump station on Highway 81 North that will "increase water volume and flow in the area which will enhance our flushing program and reduce the age of water in the system."
"These are the first steps in our corrective plan," the letter read.
In a statement to the Press, Jonesborough's Utility Manager Kevin Brobeck said the issue affected 120 of the town's 13,000 water customers, and that they exceeded the federal limit by less than one part per billion. Jonesborough was also not fined by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Brobeck said the town is the planning and designing phases of a new pump station on Highway 81 North.
"We take great pride in distributing clean, potable water to all of our customers and will continue to do so in the future," Brobeck said.
