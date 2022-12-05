Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough Town Hall

 Jonathan Roberts/johnson city press

Jonesborough's water was found to be in violation of a federal drinking water standard for total trihalomethanes (TTHM), a byproduct from the water disinfection process. 

According to a letter distributed to residents last month, the amount of TTHMs in Jonesborough's water exceeded the federal maximum contamination level of 0.080 milligrams per liter by 0.00073 mg/L. The excess TTHMs were found during the July 1 to Sept. 30 compliance period on Glendale Road. The letter sent to water customers was dated Nov. 16. 

