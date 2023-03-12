The town of Jonesborough kept busy in 2022 with a series of development projects, elections and a major infrastructure challenge.

Projects

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you