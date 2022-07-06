The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen is eyeing a significant increase to employee salaries, which would see the town's lowest paid employees — who start at $11.30 an hour — get paid $6,642 more per year.

While numbers still have to be crunched before the town finalizes its budget, currently the town's board is aiming to increase employee pay for non-department heads by $3 an hour or 20%, whichever is greater. Department heads would receive a 10% pay bump. The town could finalize its budget as early as next week, though it's possible it won't head for a vote until the board's August meeting.

"We shouldn't ask folks to choose between loyalty and feeding their family," Alderman Kelly Wolfe said at a meeting on the town's budget that was held Wednesday morning.

Notably, the town will likely be able to avoid raising property taxes to cover the pay increases thanks to the population growth its experienced in the last couple of years. Jonesborough is projecting between $550,000 and $600,000 in revenue growth from increased property tax revenue due to population growth, increased sales tax revenue and an increase in state contributions.

The town is also going to consider doing another census of its population to determine how much the numbers have grown since the 2020 census, something that could allow the town to receive a larger portion of state monies allocated based on population size.

The issue of employee pay came up during a called meeting of the board last week when board members met to amend the town's continuing budget — discussion spurred by Wolfe who said the board needs to make raising salaries its number one priority this budget cycle.

"I am, thus far, unfortunately not happy with the lack of urgency on getting this done," Wolfe said at the time. "The budget in its entirety can be delayed as much as you need it to be through this continuing resolution, but I think we as a board need to make a strong statement and make it very quickly and let our employees know that we are here for them, we have their back, we appreciate what they’re doing and we’re not going to let them down."

Other business

The board also approved a change to its hiring process, allowing the town administrator to hire all employees except for department heads, rather than new hires needing to be approved at a monthly Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff wrote in the agenda item that departments have had applicants accept other jobs because of the time it takes for the board — which meets once a month — to approve hires.

"It's probably something we could've done years ago," Mayor Chuck Vest said.

Board members also eliminated the town's policy requiring a public hearing before any personnel policy changes can be made.