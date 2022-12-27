Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update.
“The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
Washington County funds a town work crew focused on extending county water lines, and that crew is now focused on making repairs alongside Jonesborough’s town crews.
“We are hearing that some individuals posing as Water Department employees are knocking on doors, and that needs to stop,” said Rosenoff. “If it is truly a crew from our department, it will be a crew, not one or two guys. They will be in marked vehicles with lights on top, and they will not ask to perform repairs inside the home”.
Water distribution for bottled water and livestock water:
Bottled water distribution continues this morning at both Lamar and Grandview schools until noon. Volunteers will also distribute again tonight from 6-8 p.m. to accommodate folks who went back to work today. The limit is three one-gallon containers per vehicle.
Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency has secured a pump to supply water to local farmers affected by the water outage. Farmers can bring tanks to the area next to railroad tracks on Mill Street in Telford, next to Telford Road and the Telford Diner, from 2-4 p.m. today and emergency workers will fill those from Little Limestone Creek.
“We continue to remind those on our system who have water to think of their neighbors and conserve as best they can,” Rosenoff added. “We are seeing light at the end of this journey, and pray the large leak is discovered soon.”