The Town of Jonesborough is asking residents to continue conserving water after the town's water treatment plant lost power over the weekend.
According to a press release from the town, power was lost for 12 hours on Saturday as heavy storms moved through the area. While power has since been restored, much of the town's water storage was depleted. The town is asking people to continue conserving water by avoiding things such as washing cars and watering lawns while capacity is restored.
"With assistance from its customers, we feel the storage capacity can be restored by this weekend and well before the upcoming July 4 holiday," the release said.