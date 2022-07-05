The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss employee pay raises at a called meeting this week, with the board planning to construct its budget around what’s expected to be a significant increase in personnel costs.
Board members met last week to pass a continuing budget resolution on second and final reading, which allows them to operate under their budget for last fiscal year until they complete this fiscal year’s budget. During that meeting, Alderman Kelly Wolfe said the board needs to make raising employee salaries their number one priority this budget cycle, warning the town “will be faced with even more of a mass exodus of talent” if they don’t take immediate action.
“I am, thus far, unfortunately not happy with the lack of urgency on getting this done,” Wolfe said. “The budget in its entirety can be delayed as much as you need it to be through this continuing resolution, but I think we as a board need to make a strong statement and make it very quickly and let our employees know that we are here for them, we have their back, we appreciate what they’re doing and we’re not going to let them down.”
Wolfe said it’s a “sad state of affairs” if Jonesborough cannot afford to pay its employees — who start out making around $11 an hour — more money.
“We need to have a very broad pay raise that covers last year’s hit from inflation and this year’s hit from inflation, and it needs to happen before our next regular meeting and it needs to happen before you get the budget done,” Wolfe said.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said the town understands it needs to raise pay this budget cycle, but board members need to figure out how much and where the money will come from. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said he considers this topic is the number one priority of this budget cycle.
“It is urgent and it is important to me as the town administrator to, again, work with the board to do that,” Rosenoff said.
While increasing pay is a pressing matter for the town, the board’s options are limited until it passes a new budget. Town Attorney Jim Wheeler explained that under a continuing budget resolution, the town cannot exceed a line item from the previous year. So, because the town’s FY2021-22 budget had a little more than $550,000 allocated to salaries, it cannot surpass that amount this year until a new budget has been passed.
As for where the extra money to cover salary enhancements will come from, it’s possible the board can use increased sales tax revenue and depend on residential growth as more homes being built means more property tax collections. If that isn’t sufficient to cover the increases, however, it’s likely the town would have to raise property tax rates.
The town’s next regular meeting is scheduled for July 11, but the board will meet in a special session on July 6 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss raising salaries. The town will then construct its budget around salary increases, and look to pass it in short order.